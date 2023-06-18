UrduPoint.com

BRICS Members To Discuss Potential Expansion In August, Peskov Says

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 02:40 AM

BRICS Members to Discuss Potential Expansion in August, Peskov Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) The topic of BRICS expansion will be on the agenda of the summit in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We are waiting for the BRICS summit to be held at the end of August. And the topic of expansion will be on the agenda.

The BRICS participants will discuss this," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic, adding that Russia "is pleased that more and more countries are showing a keen interest in this association."

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

Related Topics

India World Iran Russia Turkey China Egypt Argentina Indonesia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia January August Arab

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

3 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

3 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

3 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

3 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

3 hours ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.