BRICS Members to Discuss Potential Expansion in August, Peskov Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) The topic of BRICS expansion will be on the agenda of the summit in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We are waiting for the BRICS summit to be held at the end of August. And the topic of expansion will be on the agenda.

The BRICS participants will discuss this," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic, adding that Russia "is pleased that more and more countries are showing a keen interest in this association."

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.