BRICS Ministers Voice Concern Over Tensions In Gulf Region, Call For Peaceful Solution
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:49 PM
Foreign ministers of BRICS member states on Friday expressed concern over the increased tensions in the Gulf region and stressed the need for achieving a peaceful political solution
"The Ministers expressed the concern over the heightened tensions in the Gulf region and called for a peaceful political solution through dialogue and diplomatic engagement," the statement, issued following a ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro, read.