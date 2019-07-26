BRICS Ministers Voice Concern Over Tensions in Gulf Region, Call for Peaceful Solution

Foreign ministers of BRICS member states on Friday expressed concern over the increased tensions in the Gulf region and stressed the need for achieving a peaceful political solution

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Foreign ministers of BRICS member states on Friday expressed concern over the increased tensions in the Gulf region and stressed the need for achieving a peaceful political solution.

"The Ministers expressed the concern over the heightened tensions in the Gulf region and called for a peaceful political solution through dialogue and diplomatic engagement," the statement, issued following a ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro, read.