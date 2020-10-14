UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

BRICS Negotiate Joint Roadmap on Energy Cooperation Until 2025 - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Member states of the BRICS group discuss a strategy to cooperate in the energy industry until 2025, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday at a press conference.

"We are working to agree on a roadmap for energy cooperation between the BRICS countries until 2025.

Tomorrow, the first two projects of the energy research platform will be presented," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

BRICS informal bloc includes Russia, China, India, South Africa and Brazil and is aimed at enhancing cooperation between the nations.

