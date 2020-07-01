BRICS New Development Bank Approves $230Mln Loan to Russia to Help Develop Historic Cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Directors of BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB) has approved a loan of 205 million euros ($230 million) to sponsor development of Russia's small historic cities, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday

"The Board of Directors also approved a loan of EUR 205 million to the Russian Federation for Small Historic Cities Development Project Phase II, which is an extension of the Small Historic Cities Development Project Phase I currently being implemented under the Bank's financing," the press release said.

The second phase of the Small Historic Cities Development Project aims at urban development via preserving and developing cultural heritage in order to increase tourism-related income and improve the economy in eight small cities located in the European part of Russia, the NDB added.

The project will be implemented within six years, the press release said.