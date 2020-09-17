UrduPoint.com
BRICS Officials To Discuss Global Security By Video Conference - Russian Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:00 AM

BRICS Officials to Discuss Global Security by Video Conference - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The tenth meeting of senior officials from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa) member states in charge of security issues will take place on Thursday in the format of a video conference, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

The meeting is expected to discuss modern challenges and threats to global, regional and national security.

Russia will be represented at the meeting by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The previous meeting took place in October 2019 in Brazil.

