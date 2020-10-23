BRICS' Projects on Combating COVID-19 May Be Presented Next Month - Brazilian Embassy

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The BRICS group of countries' projects for combating the coronavirus pandemic may be presented in November, Paulo Cesar do Valle Torres, a second secretary of the Brazilian Embassy in Moscow, said on Thursday.

"Within the BRICS, we have an initiative to collect projects to combat the coronavirus.

The results will be presented at a meeting in November, possibly before that," Torres said at the fifth BRICS Young Diplomats Forum in Kazan.

On October 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the BRICS countries were working on the creation of a warning system for risks and epidemiological threats.

BRICS consists of the five largest emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The 12th summit of the bloc will be held on November 17 in the format of a videoconference.