BRICS Reaffirms Importance Of Preserving JCPOA - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:48 PM

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) reiterate the significance of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit said

"We reiterate the importance of preserving the JCPOA towards the international and regional peace and stability, and the need to resolve the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law," the declaration read.

