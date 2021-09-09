BRICS Reaffirms Importance of Preserving JCPOA - Declaration

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) reiterate the significance of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) reiterate the significance of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit said.

"We reiterate the importance of preserving the JCPOA towards the international and regional peace and stability, and the need to resolve the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law," the declaration read.