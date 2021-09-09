BRICS Says Seeing Clear Inequality in Access to COVID Vaccines and Therapy

Access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment has been unequal across the world, with the poorest countries finding themselves at disadvantage, BRICS countries said Thursday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment has been unequal across the world, with the poorest countries finding themselves at disadvantage, BRICS countries said Thursday in a statement.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa had their annual summit earlier in the day.

"Recognizing that the production of COVID-19 vaccines has provided the greatest hope to conquer the pandemic and that COVID-19 extensive immunization is a global public good, we regret the glaring inequity in access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, especially for the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations," the statement, published by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, read.