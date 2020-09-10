UrduPoint.com
BRICS Security Officials To Hold Video Conference On September 17- Russia Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

BRICS Security Officials to Hold Video Conference on September 17- Russia Security Council

BRICS countries' officials in charge of security will hold a video conference on September 17 to discuss the current challenges, the Russian Security Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) BRICS countries' officials in charge of security will hold a video conference on September 17 to discuss the current challenges, the Russian Security Council said on Thursday.

"On September 17, the 10th meeting of BRICS member states' high representatives in charge of security will be held, under Russia's chairmanship," the Security Council said in a statement, specifying that this will be a video conference.

Russia will be represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, according to the statement. The BRICS officials will discuss modern challenges and threats to the national, regional and global security.

