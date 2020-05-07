BRICS Senior Officials to Discuss Coronavirus Situation Thursday - Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Senior officials of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will hold a meeting on Thursday in the format of a video conference due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Health Ministry said.

"On May 7, the Russian Health Ministry will hold a meeting of senior BRICS officials in the format of a video conference on health issues," the ministry said.

"The meeting will be dedicated to discussing the joint actions of the BRICS countries in connection with the outbreak of the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," it said.