Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:12 PM

BRICS Should Immediately Launch Mechanism on Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Lavrov

The BRICS mechanism for the development and use of vaccines, including those against coronavirus, should be launched as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The BRICS mechanism for the development and use of vaccines, including those against coronavirus, should be launched as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The minister recalled that the declaration of the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Ufa in 2015 is set to begin joint development and the use of vaccines, including against new coronaviruses. This goal was specified in documents issued following a summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in 2018. In particular, the member states signed an agreement on creating a five-way mechanism on this issue.

"Today, we analyzed this situation and decided to emphasize the need for the speedy implementation of this agreement, the speedy creation of such a mechanism, because it has not yet begun to function," Lavrov said at a press conference following the informal summit of BRICS foreign ministers, held via video conference.

Earlier in April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the BRICS member states were discussing the COVID-19 response, including vaccine development.

