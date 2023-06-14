BRICS Should Not Push Away Those States That Want to Join It - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) BRICS should not push away those who want to join it, but it is important that the association continues to work in a consolidated manner, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"A lot of countries, both large and medium-sized, are interested in joining the work of BRICS. Some openly declare their participation as full-fledged members, and ask to be accepted immediately. Other countries are interested in maintaining possible cooperation and being dialogue partners with this organization.

There are many different ways," Ushakov told a briefing, adding that no countries should be pushed away.

The issue of expanding the association demands a thorough discussion, the official said.

"But at the same time, we need to make sure that this organization continues to work in a consolidated format, not diverted by some different approaches that in essence do not coincide with the interests of the founding countries," Ushakov added.