BRICS Should Speed Up Work On Vaccine Development Center - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

BRICS countries should speed up their work on establishment of joint center for development of vaccines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a BRICS summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS countries should speed up their work on establishment of joint center for development of vaccines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a BRICS summit.

"We believe it is important to speed up the establishment of the center for development and research of BRICS vaccines, which we agreed to do two years ago, on the initiative of our South African friends," Putin said.

