BRICS Should Tackle Global Security Challenges Together - South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) BRICS provides a platform for cooperation on shared economic and security challenges, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a senior official in the South African presidency, said on Tuesday.

"The evolving world in which we live requires us to keep track of multi-faceted and dynamic changes, especially as it relates to security matters. BRICS is a platform that gives us the opportunity to address some of these challenges," she said.

Ntshavheni, the minister in the presidency, delivered opening remarks at the BRICS National Security Advisers Meeting in the South African city of Johannesburg.

She identified commercial disruptions, shifting trade ties and alliances, money laundering, proxy conflicts, terrorism and radicalism as some of those challenges.

The meeting of the Brazilian, Russian, Indian, Chinese and South African security chiefs took place in-person after two years of online gatherings prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It precedes the BRICS leaders' summit set for August 22-24.