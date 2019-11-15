UrduPoint.com
BRICS Stands For Open Markets, Against Protectionism - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

BRICS Stands for Open Markets, Against Protectionism - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The BRICS countries are not attempting to transform the organization into a closed union, as the organization stands for open markets and against any type of protectionism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the BRICS summit.

BRICS "is a certain factor of stability not only in politics but also in the world economy, since it stands for open markets, against any kind of protectionism," Putin said.

He added that in that sense, the organization plays "a stabilizing role."

