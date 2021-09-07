BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xiamen Forum - China Central Television

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Agreements on 28 projects worth 13.4 million Yuan ($2.07 billion) in investments were signed on Tuesday by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) at a forum in the Chinese city of Xiamen, the China Central Television reported.

The forum, themed "BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution," was attended by officials from BRICS government departments, enterprises, analytic centers, research and development institutes, as well as from international organizations.

The projects agreed upon will be undertaken in such sectors as software, technical maintenance, logistics and transport, economy and trade, as well as culture and the arts, according to the broadcaster. Russia will participate in 19 projects, India in 13, South Africa in 11, and Brazil in 16.

BRICS was formed in 2009, uniting the world's largest developing economies. Together, the BRICS members are estimated to account for 41% of the world's population, 24% of the global GDP, and a more than 16% share in world trade.