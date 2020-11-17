BRICS States Want Legally Binding Tool to Prevent Arms Deployment in Space - Declaration

BRICS countries want to prepare a legally binding document that would ensure that there are no weapons in space, the declaration of BRICS leaders said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS countries want to prepare a legally binding document that would ensure that there are no weapons in space, the declaration of BRICS leaders said Tuesday.

"We emphasize the urgent need to negotiate a legally binding multilateral instrument that could fill the gap in the international legal regime applicable to outer space, including on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force against outer space objects," the declaration read.

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa held an online summit earlier in the day.

In addition to a space neutrality suggestion, the BRICS leaders expressed their regret over the dismantlement of strategic stability and arms control mechanisms and pledged to help support them.

"We underscore the fundamental importance of the 2010 Russia-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms for the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and we call on the parties to agree on its extension without delay," the declaration read.

BRICS countries would back renewing talks on the protocol of the convention that bans biological warfare. The protocol in question should, according to the declaration, provide "an efficient verification mechanism."