UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Summit To Be Held In Fall, Exact Date Yet To Be Determined- Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

BRICS Summit to Be Held in Fall, Exact Date Yet to Be Determined- Russian Foreign Ministry

The BRICS summit, expected to be held in July in Russia and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in the fall, but the exact date remains uncertain, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for BRICS affairs said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The BRICS summit, expected to be held in July in Russia and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in the fall, but the exact date remains uncertain, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for BRICS affairs said on Friday.

"I will remind you that the organizing committee approved this week the decision to postpone the BRICS summit and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, due to take place back-to-back with it. These meetings will take place in the fall, there is no exact date yet. The epidemiological situation in the five countries [BRICS members] will be taken into consideration. I hope we will be able to set the new date in a month or two," Mikhail Kalugin said at a roundtable on BRICS development.

He added that up to 40 videoconferences could be held in the summer.

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonia's COVID-19 Case Count Rises by 8 to 1,859 ..

1 minute ago

Police arrests 97 'criminals' in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

One more alleged murder of Constable Amjid killed ..

1 minute ago

Five smugglers arrested by Besham Police in Danda ..

1 minute ago

Six of family die as van overturned near Khairpur ..

2 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani pays condolence visit to Amjad Sabri's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.