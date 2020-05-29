BRICS Summit to Be Held in Fall, Exact Date Yet to Be Determined- Russian Foreign Ministry

The BRICS summit, expected to be held in July in Russia and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in the fall, but the exact date remains uncertain, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for BRICS affairs said on Friday

"I will remind you that the organizing committee approved this week the decision to postpone the BRICS summit and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, due to take place back-to-back with it. These meetings will take place in the fall, there is no exact date yet. The epidemiological situation in the five countries [BRICS members] will be taken into consideration. I hope we will be able to set the new date in a month or two," Mikhail Kalugin said at a roundtable on BRICS development.

He added that up to 40 videoconferences could be held in the summer.