(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 12th summit of the BRICS will be held on November 17 in the format of a videoconference, Russia's Chairmanship said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The 12th summit of the BRICS will be held on November 17 in the format of a videoconference, Russia's Chairmanship said on Monday.

"XII BRICS Summit to be held on 17 November 2020 via videoconference. The theme of the Meeting of the Leaders of BRICS countries is "BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth". The main purpose of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, as it is for a multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life our peoples," the Russian Chairmanship said in a statement.

Since January, over 60 BRICS events have been held despite the tough epidemiological situation, the statement read on.

Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov, in charge of supporting Russia's BRICS chairmanship, expressed he belief that the upcoming summit would be a "jewel-in-the-crown event", providing impetus for further strengthening cooperation.