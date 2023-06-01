UrduPoint.com

BRICS To Issue Important Document After South Africa Meeting - Russia's Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BRICS to Issue Important Document After South Africa Meeting - Russia's Ryabkov

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) BRICS will issue a "very impressive and important" document following a meeting of foreign ministers in South Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"My expectations are positive. A very impressive and important final document has been agreed. It will be made public after the ministers complete their contacts and hold their events in all formats," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia South Africa All

Recent Stories

Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

2 seconds ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

7 seconds ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

11 minutes ago
 2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border ..

2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Iran

33 minutes ago
 PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for ..

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for May 9 violence

38 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, ..

Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, says PM Shehbaz

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.