CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) BRICS will issue a "very impressive and important" document following a meeting of foreign ministers in South Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"My expectations are positive. A very impressive and important final document has been agreed. It will be made public after the ministers complete their contacts and hold their events in all formats," Ryabkov told reporters.