UrduPoint.com

BRICS To Play Key Role In Transition To Sustainable Energy - African Energy Chamber

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 07:47 PM

BRICS to Play Key Role in Transition to Sustainable Energy - African Energy Chamber

Western sanctions against Russia are counterproductive in achieving a just transition to sustainable energy, while the financial resources of the BRICS countries can effectively be pooled together to accomplish such goals, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Western sanctions against Russia are counterproductive in achieving a just transition to sustainable energy, while the financial resources of the BRICS countries can effectively be pooled together to accomplish such goals, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"You cannot have sanctions and move with a just energy transition, because you would have to see how it is inclusive, how it is equitable and bringing all poor people together to really be able to drive that, and financial resources coming in from BRICS nations would have to be really important," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

According to the official, BRICS states need to cooperate to find not only ways to reduce the sanctions, but also possibilities and new solutions to get past the restrictions to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

"You would have to bring Russia, Brazil and all African countries and BRICS nations to the table, so that you can be able to find that transition (towards sustainable energy)," Ayuk added.

The fifth Russian Energy Week, dedicated to global energy in a multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The agenda includes cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate topics.

Related Topics

World Poor Russia Brazil Chamber Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Menzies-RAS celebrates its launch at cargo facilit ..

Menzies-RAS celebrates its launch at cargo facility in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 QAU ranked top among Pakistan, 400 global universi ..

QAU ranked top among Pakistan, 400 global universities

2 minutes ago
 7 uplift schemes of road sector approved

7 uplift schemes of road sector approved

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to view NAB law amendments as per in ..

Supreme Court to view NAB law amendments as per int'l standards: CJP

21 minutes ago
 RPO orders early recoveries from criminals

RPO orders early recoveries from criminals

21 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials ove ..

CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials over poor performance

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.