BRICS to Play Key Role in Transition to Sustainable Energy - African Energy Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Western sanctions against Russia are counterproductive in achieving a just transition to sustainable energy, while the financial resources of the BRICS countries can effectively be pooled together to accomplish such goals, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"You cannot have sanctions and move with a just energy transition, because you would have to see how it is inclusive, how it is equitable and bringing all poor people together to really be able to drive that, and financial resources coming in from BRICS nations would have to be really important," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

According to the official, BRICS states need to cooperate to find not only ways to reduce the sanctions, but also possibilities and new solutions to get past the restrictions to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

"You would have to bring Russia, Brazil and all African countries and BRICS nations to the table, so that you can be able to find that transition (towards sustainable energy)," Ayuk added.

The fifth Russian Energy Week, dedicated to global energy in a multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The agenda includes cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate topics.