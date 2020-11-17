BRICS to Work Out Joint Action Plan for Cyber Security - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will work out a joint plan of action for countering cyber threats, including those linked to the propaganda of terrorism, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at the 12th BRICS summit on Tuesday.

"There was a decision to task the BRICS cyber security working group with working out a plan of action for developing the cooperation, including with consideration of the quintet's earlier summit agreements. The document will include concrete activities, as well as a list of consolidated actions by BRICS on the international arena, primarily at the United Nations," Patrushev said.

According to the Russian official, the decision to work out the plan of action for cyber security was made by the BRICS high-level security representatives during their 10th meeting on September 17.

Patrushev said that the meeting's participants had acknowledged the threats emanating from the use of IT for the "propaganda of terrorism and implementation of plots of color revolutions" and agreed to pursue a development of appropriate legal tools.

The 12th BRICS summit is hosted by Russia and held via video conferencing.