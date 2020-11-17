UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS To Work Out Joint Action Plan For Cyber Security - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

BRICS to Work Out Joint Action Plan for Cyber Security - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will work out a joint plan of action for countering cyber threats, including those linked to the propaganda of terrorism, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at the 12th BRICS summit on Tuesday.

"There was a decision to task the BRICS cyber security working group with working out a plan of action for developing the cooperation, including with consideration of the quintet's earlier summit agreements. The document will include concrete activities, as well as a list of consolidated actions by BRICS on the international arena, primarily at the United Nations," Patrushev said.

According to the Russian official, the decision to work out the plan of action for cyber security was made by the BRICS high-level security representatives during their 10th meeting on September 17.

Patrushev said that the meeting's participants had acknowledged the threats emanating from the use of IT for the "propaganda of terrorism and implementation of plots of color revolutions" and agreed to pursue a development of appropriate legal tools. 

The 12th BRICS summit is hosted by Russia and held via video conferencing.

Related Topics

India United Nations Russia China Brazil South Africa September From

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

35 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

35 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Omanâ€™s 50th National Day

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.