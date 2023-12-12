Open Menu

BRICS Tuberculosis Research Summit Opens In South Africa's Durban

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BRICS tuberculosis research summit opens in South Africa's Durban

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- The BRICS Tuberculosis Research Network Innovation Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Durban, South Africa's coastal city, with scientists and senior officials from BRICS countries gathering together to facilitate collaborative research on innovations in tuberculosis diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics and drugs and health systems strengthening.

Tuberculosis remains a pressing concern for South Africa as approximately 300,000 people are estimated to get tuberculosis every year, South Africa's Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said at the opening plenary of the summit.

"Although our infection incidence is declining, we are concerned about the unacceptable death rate among our tuberculosis patients. A major driver of our TB infection is HIV as 48 percent of our TB patients were people living with HIV in 2022," Dhlomo said.

South Africa has been scaling up new tools for diagnosis and shorter treatment regimens for drug-resistant tuberculosis, he said.

