Bride Mysteriously Shot Dead Just Hours Before Wedding In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:28 AM

Police say bride was shot in head and her body was lying on bed on morning of her wedding ceremony in Sundar area of provincial capital

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2025) In a shocking incident, a bride was mysteriously shot dead just hours before her wedding in Sundar area of provincial capital, the local police said on Friday.

Victim was identified as 23-year old Ayesha.

The bride was killed just hours before arrival of wedding procession.

The police said that the mehndi ceremony continued in Aziz Colony until 3am. By the morning, her body was found on the bed—she had been shot in the head.

Ayesha was set to marry her maternal cousin Falak Sher in a love marriage. The family claims unknown individuals broke into the house and killed her.

However, the police have taken her brother Dilawar and brother-in-law Irfan into custody for questioning.

The police also revealed that the pistol used was newly purchased, and its box, magazine, and the weapon itself were recovered from within the house.

According to the victim family, some close relative is involved in murder of their daughter.

