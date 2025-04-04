Bride Mysteriously Shot Dead Just Hours Before Wedding In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:28 AM
Police say bride was shot in head and her body was lying on bed on morning of her wedding ceremony in Sundar area of provincial capital
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2025) In a shocking incident, a bride was mysteriously shot dead just hours before her wedding in Sundar area of provincial capital, the local police said on Friday.
Victim was identified as 23-year old Ayesha.
The bride was killed just hours before arrival of wedding procession.
The police said that the mehndi ceremony continued in Aziz Colony until 3am. By the morning, her body was found on the bed—she had been shot in the head.
Ayesha was set to marry her maternal cousin Falak Sher in a love marriage. The family claims unknown individuals broke into the house and killed her.
However, the police have taken her brother Dilawar and brother-in-law Irfan into custody for questioning.
The police also revealed that the pistol used was newly purchased, and its box, magazine, and the weapon itself were recovered from within the house.
According to the victim family, some close relative is involved in murder of their daughter.
Recent Stories
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025
More Stories From World
-
Israel Lebanon strike kills Hamas member: Palestinian official58 seconds ago
-
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
What's next for South Korea?11 minutes ago
-
In war-scarred Central African Republic, ballet keeps ethnic heritage alive11 minutes ago
-
Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel41 minutes ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv1 hour ago
-
South Korea's Yoon: from rising star to impeached ex-president1 hour ago
-
Finland's colossal bomb shelters a model for jittery Europe2 hours ago
-
South Korea court upholds President Yoon's impeachment, strips him of office2 hours ago
-
'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction2 hours ago
-
Japan PM says Trump tariffs a 'national crisis'2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open scores2 hours ago