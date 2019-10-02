DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The first bridge across the Euphrates will be constructed by October 25 in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, Omar Haidar, a representative of the Syrian construction company in charge of the project, told reporters on Wednesday.

All Syria's bridges across the Euphrates have been destroyed by the US-led international coalition. The commissioning of the bridge will facilitate the delivery of medical drugs and humanitarian assistance to territories that are currently not controlled by the Syrian government, Haidar noted.

"The work should be completed by October 25. Russian engineers are providing consultations. It is very much important to finalize the project without delay, as this bridge matters much for the whole population of the [temporarily separated] province. People are suffering over absence of passage. Many families have been separated, and it is impossible to deliver necessary volumes of humanitarian aid and medications," Haidar told reporters.

The construction is complicated over rising water level and rising water velocity, Haidar noted.