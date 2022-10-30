Bridge Collapse in India Kills at Least 40 People, Injures Over 100 Others - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) At least 40 people died and over 100 others went missing when a hanging bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Odisha broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The bridge at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Saturday, the report said.

More than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge at the moment it collapsed, the broadcaster reported.