GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A bridge over the Magra river, located in the Aulla municipality of the Massa and Carrara province in Italy's central Tuscany region, collapsed early on Wednesday, local media reported.

The bridge seems to have collapsed under its own weight, Il Tirreno Massa-Carrara newspaper reported.

The outlet added that a van was affected by the incident but its driver managed to escape the vehicle.

The newspaper noted that last year, there were public concerns about cracks in the bridge. However, the municipal authorities at the time dismissed claims that they presented a risk.

Italy has repeatedly faced bridge collapses over the recent years, prompting concerns over its aging infrastructure. In one of the biggest incidents in 2018, a large bridge collapsed into the city of Genoa's busy streets, killing 43 people and leaving hundreds homeless.