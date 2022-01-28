UrduPoint.com

Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh, Damages Gas Line Hours Before Biden's Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Damages Gas Line Hours Before Biden's Visit

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on early Friday and damaged a gas line, just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in the city to talk about infrastructure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on early Friday and damaged a gas line, just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in the city to talk about infrastructure.

"Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS, and Police responding.

No reported injuries at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

It added that there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area and urged people to avoid the area.

"Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO (Public Information Officers) is on scene," it said.

The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.

The Pittsburgh police told the local WTAE-TV channel that no serious injuries have been reported.

Related Topics

Fire Police Forbes Pittsburgh Gas

Recent Stories

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit ..

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit member

1 minute ago
 Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security f ..

Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

1 minute ago
 Putin tells Macron that West ignored Russia's secu ..

Putin tells Macron that West ignored Russia's security concerns

1 minute ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around JCPOA - Kre ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around JCPOA - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest ..

Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest

4 minutes ago
 Argentina president announces new IMF debt deal

Argentina president announces new IMF debt deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>