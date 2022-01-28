A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on early Friday and damaged a gas line, just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in the city to talk about infrastructure

"Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS, and Police responding.

No reported injuries at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

It added that there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area and urged people to avoid the area.

"Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO (Public Information Officers) is on scene," it said.

The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.

The Pittsburgh police told the local WTAE-TV channel that no serious injuries have been reported.