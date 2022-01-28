UrduPoint.com

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, early on Friday and at least ten people suffered non-life-threatening injuries just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in to discuss the city's infrastructure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, early on Friday and at least ten people suffered non-life-threatening injuries just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in to discuss the city's infrastructure.

"Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS (Emergency Medical Services) and Police responding. No reported injuries at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety said via Twitter.

It added that there is a strong smell of natural gas at the site of the incident and urged people to avoid the area.

"Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO (Public Information Officers) is on scene," it said.

The local chapter of the Red Cross said it has been contacted to provide victim assistance.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones told reporters that at least ten people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but three of them were taken to a hospital.

Jones explained there were three to four vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed and rescue teams are still trying to ensure they have removed everyone from under the structure.

Meanwhile, the White House said Biden has been informed about the accident and their team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground, spokesperson Jen Psaki said via Twitter.

"(The president) is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide," Psaki added.

The Pittsburgh police told the local WTAE-TV channel that no serious injuries have been reported.

