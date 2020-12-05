UrduPoint.com
Bridge In Russia's Vladivostok To Reopen Sunday After Massive Deicing Operation - Agency

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The landmark bridge between the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and the Russky island, which was shut down due to ice accretion on the cables, is planned to be reopened on Sunday evening, a regional representative of the Federal Road Agency told Sputnik on Saturday.

From November 18-20, Vladivostok was hit by extensive snow showers. The residents were left without mobile communication, the disaster disrupted traffic and caused ice accretion on the Russky Bridge's cables. The bridge was closed as the ice posed threat to vehicles and people crossing the bridge. For two weeks, steeplejacks have been manually knocking down the ice from the facility over 1,000 feet above the ground.

"The plan is following, [to open next] evening," the representative said.

The bridge's closure disrupted regular operation of Russian Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) located on the island. FEFU had to organize classes in an online format.

"Transport communication through the Russky Bridge will resume on late December 6, as we were informed by Far East direction that provides maintenance to the bridge. Since Monday, December 7, Far Eastern Federal University resumes offline classes," FEFU wrote on its Telegram account.

Built in 2012, the Russky Bridge spans for 1,885 meters, which makes it the world's longest cable-stayed bridge. The cost of the facility accounted to $1 billion

