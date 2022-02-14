Bridge on Canada-US Border Unblocked, 12 Protesters Arrested - Authorities

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Ambassador Bridge was unblocked after being occupied by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, Drew Dilkens, mayor of the Canadian town of Windsor on the US border, said on Sunday.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end. Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," he said in a statement.

The police, in turn, said it had arrested several people. According to the CBC broadcaster, 12 protesters were detained.

In mid-January, a mass protest consisting of truckers, farmers and regular citizens began in Canada. The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates, prompting Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency in the city.

The protest spread to other provinces with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.

