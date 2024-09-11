Bridge Partially Collapses In Germany's Dresden
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A bridge partially collapsed in the eastern German city of Dresden, authorities said Wednesday, adding that no one was injured but there was a risk of further sections crumbling.
A roughly 100-metre (330-foot) section of the Carola Bridge, which connects Dresden's historic old town to other parts of the city, plunged into the Elbe River around 03:00 am (0100 GMT), the Dresden fire brigade said.
The entire area around the bridge has been sealed off.
Residents have been urged to stay away amid concerns other parts of the bridge could come crashing down.
"There is still an acute danger to life and risk of collapse," fire brigade spokesman Michael Klahre said in a video message on social media channels.
Nobody was on or under the bridge at the time of the collapse.
