UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bridging The Gap: Yangon's Boom Falls Short Across River

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:51 AM

Bridging the gap: Yangon's boom falls short across river

On her scruffy, downtrodden bank of the river, teashop-owner Khin works just a few hundred metres across the muddy water from Yangon and dreams of the riches promised by a new bridge linking to Myanmar's commercial heart

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):On her scruffy, downtrodden bank of the river, teashop-owner Khin works just a few hundred metres across the muddy water from Yangon and dreams of the riches promised by a new bridge linking to Myanmar's commercial heart.

"The quicker, the better," 58-year-old Khin Than Myint tells AFP of the construction of the $168 million bridge, from her shop in Dala township.

Spanning the Yangon River, the project is due to be completed in 2022, easing the commute for thousands crossing the waters by boat from rural, underdeveloped Dala.

Currently the sick sometimes cannot even reach hospital before it is too late, Khin Than Myint says.

But with the bridge, "people will be able just to walk to Yangon," she says smiling.

Residents of Dala have witnessed the changes over the river as foreign investors poured billions of dollars into Yangon.

Five-star hotels and gleaming shopping malls, brimming with luxury brands, now punctuate the skyline, competing for space with Shwedagon Pagoda's golden spire.

In Dala, goats wander between rice paddies and residents negotiate potholed roads on fume-belching motorbikes and tuk-tuks -- forbidden in downtown Yangon.

A regular ferry service and a fleet of small wooden boats have long been the only link between the two worlds.

Related Topics

Water Bank Myanmar Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Climate change a greater threat that Pak-India war ..

12 minutes ago

Wait is over realme fans get ready for leap to Qua ..

22 minutes ago

Officials to land in prison on corruption: Commiss ..

1 second ago

Policeman stabbed to death outside Tunisia court

2 seconds ago

KP govt given 4 months for completing housing auth ..

4 seconds ago

PIMS employees hold protest against MTI act

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.