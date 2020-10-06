Briefing dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan with the international organizations in the area of healthcare was held in the MFA, Turkmenistan

A briefing was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan with the international organizations in the area of healthcare

A briefing was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan with the international organizations in the area of healthcare.

The briefing focused on the recently signed Resolution of the President of Turkmenistan, in accordance with which the Minister of Health and Medical Industry was authorized to sign on behalf of the Turkmen side the Plan for Procurement of Vaccines and Immunization Devices in 2021-2025 under the Framework of the Standard “Memorandum of Understanding on the Provision of Procurement Services between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF, United Nations Children's Fund,” signed on 28 August 2015.

The heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the chiefs of the diplomatic missions and representations of international organizations accredited in the country, as well as the representatives of national and foreign mass media participated to the briefing.

Opening the briefing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiyev noted the special importance of the expansion of international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare.

During his speech, the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov reflected the high indicators of the activities of the healthcare system in the framework of the implementation of the National Immunization Programme financed by the Government. He added that “the long-term practice of stable financing in the country enabled to build a strong system of immunization”.

The Head of UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan Ms. Christine Weigand highly appraised the cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare, in particular in the area of protecting the children’s health. Ms. Weigand underlined that “Turkmenistan is a leader in the region and globally on sustaining nearly universal rates of vaccination.

The Head of WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan Ms. Paulina Karwowska informed during her speech about the high efficiency of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO, as well as other international partners and donors.

This topic was further elaborated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, who emphasized that Brussels pays special attention to cooperation in the area of healthcare and supports the preventive plans and programmes of Turkmenistan in relation to healthcare in the conditions of global pandemic.

In turn, the Rector of the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryev Ms.N.Myratnazarova noted that “in recent years, Turkmenistan has achieved great results, conducting continuous and extensive work in the field of immunization and the effective use of evidence-based approaches in the field of public health.”

The Government of Turkmenistan significantly increased the financing of immunization of the population. The country adheres to the long-term cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies. In this regard, the collaboration of the country with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is stipulated by the efficient implementation of joint programs and plans on the national level aimed at the enhancement of measures in the area of healthcare, including the social security system on the way to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the framework of the event, the signing of the Plan for Procurement of Vaccines and Immunization Devices in 2021-2025 under the Framework of the Standard “Memorandum of Understanding on the Provision of Procurement Services between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF, United Nations Children's Fund,” signed on 28 August 2015 took place.

This Document was signed by the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov on the part of Turkmenistan and by the Head of UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan Ms. Christine Weigand on the part of UNICEF.