Open Menu

Brighton Make Hurzeler, 31, Youngest Premier League Manager

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest full-time manager of an English Premier League club after Brighton announced Saturday they had appointed the 31-year-old as their new head coach.

Hurzeler, who guided St Pauli to German football's Bundesliga second division title last season, has signed a contract with the south coast club until 2027.

The Texas-born Hurzeler will now be in a charge of a Seagulls squad where several players, including James Milner, 38, Danny Welbeck, 33, and Lewis Dunk, 32 are all older than him.

But Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said Hurzeler's time at St Pauli made him a "standout candidate" to succeed Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of the season.

Hurzeler will start his new job when he receives a work permit before Brighton's squad embarks on pre-season preparations in July.

"From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past 18 months," said Bloom in a club statement.

"He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton and Hove Albion team to play and I'm confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy."

Ryan Mason, then 29, was briefly Tottenham's interim boss in 2021 and the youngest coach to lead a Premier League team.

But Hurzeler is the youngest to do so on a full-time basis since the division's creation in 1992, with the new Brighton manager saying: "The club has a unique history and bold vision for the future so I am truly excited to be part of the project."

jdg/nr

Related Topics

Football German Job Brighton Lead July All From Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Can ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..

35 minutes ago
 Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

4 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

5 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

5 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

6 hours ago
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

7 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

9 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World