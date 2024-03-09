Brignone denies Gut-Behrami with Are giant slalom win

Åre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Italian skier Federica Brignone blazed to victory in the World Cup giant slalom in Are on Saturday to make title-chasing Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami wait for victory in the discipline this season.

Third at the end of the wind-swept first run, the 33-year-old Brignone perfectly executed the second in the sunshine, with a risk-taking performance which left her rivals with no chance.

Gut-Behrami could have wrapped up the World Cup giant slalom title this season in the Swedish resort if she had bettered Brignone.

But the 32-year-old Swiss skier finished third overall meaning that the discipline title will be decided in Saalbach, Austria from March 16-23.

Brignone claimed her 26th World Cup victory with a time of two minutes 11.02sec to finish 0.33sec ahead of home hope Sara Hector of Sweden with Gut-Behrami third at 0.40sec.

"I was not really happy with my first run - I started really bad and I had no confidence," said Brignone.

"And in the second run I said to myself, 'OK, you have to try everything because you're (far) back.'

Hector had led the first run with Gut-Behrami 0.61sec off the pace and Brignone third fastest at 1.16sec, with the second run having a lowered start gate to eliminate the wind.

"I did my best and I'm super proud of what I achieved," added the Italian after her fifth win of the season.

Gut-Behrami may have missed the chance to wrap up her first World Cup giant slalom title, but she remains on track for four crystal globes as she also leads the overall, downhill and Super G standings.

"It is something that I will think about in Saalbach and not before," Gut-Behrami said after her 89th World Cup podium.

"I'm not thinking about globes."

- Shiffrin return -

Brignone trails Gut-Behrami by 95 points in the giant slalom title chase with one race left, and by 286 points for the overall globe with five races left, including two in slalom.

The Swiss skier, the 2021 world champion and Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline, remains favourite for the title.

In the overall standings, Gut-Behrami is also still far ahead with 1654 points and heading towards a second big crystal globe, eight years after her first.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin returns on Sunday in the slalom in Are, a month and a half after her fall in Italy.

She is third in the overall standings 445 points behind Gut-Behrami, but the American could easily secure the slalom globe on Sunday.

She currently has a 125-point lead over the Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who has stopped her season due to injury, and 188 over the German Lena Duerr.