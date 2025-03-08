Brignone dominates giant slalom to close in on World Cup title

(@FahadShabbir)

Åre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Federica Brignone won the giant slalom in Are, Sweden, on Saturday, to extend her lead over Lara Gut-Behrami in the race for the overall World Cup crystal globe.

The 34-year-old Italian was fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1min 52.67sec and an emphatic 1.36sec margin over New Zealander Alice Robinson.

Lara Colturi, who skis for Albania, was third at 1.43sec.

"I really like Are, it's one of my favourite giants," said Brignone.

"It was a bit slippery so I tried to push all the way to the finish. I made a little mistake and I thought it was over but I gave it my all and in the end it was another fantastic day."

Brignone, who won the giant slalom world title in Saalbach, Austria, last month, claimed her ninth World Cup victory of the season.

The Italian, who collected the large crystal globe in 2020, also benefited from a poor showing by her main rival in the overall standings as Gut-Behrami could only finish ninth, 2.52sec behind the winner.

Brignone now leads the Swiss star by 322 points in the overall standings.

The women race a slalom in Are on Sunday. Brignone could clinch the overall title in La Thuile, Italy, next weekend, with a downhill and two super-Gs scheduled.

The season then ends with four races in the March 20-27 finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Brignone also trimmed Robinson's lead in the giant slalom standings to 20 points with the final giant of the season, to be contested in Sun Valley at the end of March.

"It's a great battle," said Brignone. "She (Robinson) has been on the podium in every race. She's a fantastic skier. I'm happy to be fighting for this with a great skier."

American star Mikaela Shiffrin, who is battling back from an abdominal puncture but reached a World Cup century of victories last month, skied out early in the first run.

Shiffrin admitted at the beginning of February that she was suffering from "mental trauma and post-traumatic stress" after her crash in Killington at the end of November, but Sunday's slalom may be more to her liking as she aims for a 101st World Cup victory.