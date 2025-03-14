Brignone on verge of World Cup glory with La Thuile super-G triumph

La Thuile, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federica Brignone put one hand on the alpine skiing World Cup after winning Friday's super-G in front of delighted home fans in La Thuile.

A sensational run from Brignone gave her victory in the Italian alps by just 0.01sec over her compatriot Sofia Goggia.

It extended her lead in the overall standings on Lara Gut-Behrami to 382 points.

It was a near-perfect display from the 34-year-old, who was raised nearby in the Aosta Valley, and virtually guaranteed her a second World Cup title after also claiming giant slalom gold at this year's world championships.

"I said yesterday that I wanted to get to the finish on my piste with the green light and that was my goal for today, I wasn't thinking about anything else," Brignone told broadcaster RAI after her first win at La Thuile.

Brignone can consider herself World Cup champion as only four races remain this year, at the season finals in Sun Valley which start next weekend.

And one of those four will be the final slalom of the campaign, a race that neither Brignone nor Gut-Behrami would normally run.

It would take a miracle for Swiss Gut-Behrami to retain the crystal globe, and she is also at risk of losing her super-G title after finishing 0.35sec off the pace in fourth.

- Brignone dominance -

Brignone's 10th win of the World Cup campaign has put her five points ahead of Gut-Behrami in the super-G standings with one race left in the discipline this season.

She narrowly leads the downhill standings from Cornelia Hutter and will also head to Sun Valley with a chance to win the giant slalom title as she trails Alice Robinson by just 20 points.

New Zealand's Robinson was one of five athletes not to finish her run on Friday on a piste which offered better skiing conditions after a difficult few days in La Thuile which led to a downhill race being cancelled and uncertainty over the two super-Gs.

"It's fantastic and I still have a lot to play for. I still need to stay concentrated for another two weeks," added Brignone.

"I have to stay on it and it will be difficult because it's been a hard season."

Brignone said that she would be trying to avoid Goggia on the podium after dousing her teammate with champagne following Thursday's super-G in which both finished in the top three.

Goggia joked that she would be seeking revenge for her drenching, with Brignone saying she would make use of her local knowledge to escape up the mountain paths.

"I've received threats from Sofia who has said that she wants to wash me with alcohol right down to my knickers!" said Brignone.

"I reckon she's got me dead."

Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn, who crashed out of Thursday's race, performed better on Friday by finishing 0.70sec behind Brignone in 13th place.