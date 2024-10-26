Open Menu

Brignone Wins Ski World Cup Opener As Shiffrin Flops

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Brignone wins ski World Cup opener as Shiffrin flops

Sölden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Italy's Federica Brignone won the World Cup opener at Soelden on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin flopped on her second run of the giant slalom.

It was a 28th career win in the World Cup for the 34-year-old Brignone, and her 13th in the giant slalom.

Shiffrin was fastest over the first descent which started at 3,040m altitude, but the American failed to attack the second run leaving Brignone to grab the first victory of the 2024-2025 season ahead of New Zealand's Alice Robinson and Julia Scheib of Austria.

With festive weekend crowds in full voice at the Austrian resort, Shiffrin was the star attraction, and as winner of the first run came out of the starter's gate last.

But in stark contrast to the first run she was tentative on the 49 turns on the hard snow and was only 27th fastest on the second run.

Shiffrin sat out the end of the 2023-2024 season after damaging ligaments in a crash in January on the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill course.

"I'm just happy to be here," said the modest 29-year-old.

Lara Gut-Behrami, last year's overall World Cup champion, pulled out before the start saying she did not feel "ready" to ski.

