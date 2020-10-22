Bristol University Scientists Conclude That AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Safe

A group of scientists at the University of Bristol has carried out independent research, the results of which have confirmed that the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe and provokes a strong immune response, the University of Bristol said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A group of scientists at the University of Bristol has carried out independent research, the results of which have confirmed that the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe and provokes a strong immune response, the University of Bristol said on Thursday.

The National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday the death of a Brazilian volunteer who participated in the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was jointly developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory.

"The AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine now undergoing Phase III clinical trials, has already undergone rigorous testing to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. This novel analysis provides even greater clarity and detail about how the vaccine successfully provokes a strong immune response," the University of Bristol said.

According to the report, the scientists "used recently developed techniques to further validate that the vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by the Oxford team."

Dr. David Matthews, the head of the research, said that this analysis was important as it enabled the scientists to "confirm that the genetic instructions underpinning this vaccine, which is being developed as fast as safely possible, are correctly followed when they get into a human cell.

The university added that the vaccine is based on an adenovirus from chimpanzees that can not cause or replicate disease in humans. The vaccine only "pre-trains the immune system to identify a real COVID-19 infection."

AstraZeneca company is one of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine race. AstraZeneca's vaccine passed two of three phases of its vaccine trial. The third phase is currently being conducted in the United Kingdom, Brazil and India. The company's shares declined after it was revealed that a Brazilian volunteer, who participated in a clinical trial of the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine had died.

According to media reports, the death of the Brazilian volunteer was not caused by the trial as he had received a placebo, not the vaccine itself. The volunteer was reportedly identified as a 28-year-old doctor, who died as a result of complications caused by COVID-19.