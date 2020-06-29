UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brit Awards Put Back Three Months To May 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Brit Awards put back three months to May 2021

British pop's biggest event, the Brit Awards, will take place three months later than usual next year because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :British pop's biggest event, the Brit Awards, will take place three months later than usual next year because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Monday.

The annual ceremony normally takes place in February but will now be held on May 11, said Geoff Taylor, chief executive of music industry body BPI and the Brit Awards Ltd.

"We want to make sure that the Brits delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music," he said.

"We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May." The decision was made after consultation with the music industry and sponsors, taking into consideration "safety and logistical considerations" imposed by the pandemic.

This year's ceremony was held in February, just weeks before the outbreak took hold, and saw breakthrough London rapper Dave steal the show with a politically charged performance.

The 21-year-old won best album for "Psychodrama", which addresses black identity and institutional racism.

He earned a standing ovation for his performance of the album's stand-out track, "Black", adding a new verse accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being racist.

But the ceremony was overshadowed by criticism of a lack of female nominees in mixed-gender categories, with just four women named in 25 spots -- who all lost out to men.

The Brits were first staged in October 1977 when Cliff Richard won the best British male category. Shirley Bassey took the female equivalent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Music London Male Brits February May October Women Event All Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

43 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

54 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.