UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Announces 2.1 Bln Pound Boost For No Deal Brexit Preparations

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Britain announces 2.1 bln pound boost for no deal Brexit preparations

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced a 2.1-billion-pound fund Wednesday night to help prepare the country for a no-deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced a 2.1-billion-pound fund Wednesday night to help prepare the country for a no-deal Brexit.

The chancellor, in a surprise announcement, said there will be an immediate cash boost of 1.1 billion Pounds to prepare critical areas for an exit from the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31.

A further 1 billion pounds are also available to enhance operational preparedness this year if needed, according to the Treasury.

Javid's office said the funding will accelerate preparations at British borders, and also will support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines.

"This will ensure government departments step up vital operational preparations across the country as the UK leaves the EU on 31 October," the Treasury said.

In total, the Treasury has now made available 6.3 billion pounds to prepare for EU exit.

Javid said: "With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union, it's vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready.""We want to get a good deal that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop. But if we can't get a good deal, we'll have to leave without one. This additional 2.1 billion pounds will ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October -- deal or no deal."

Related Topics

UK Business European Union United Kingdom Brexit October From Government Billion

Recent Stories

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

5 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

5 minutes ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

5 minutes ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks open lower as US rate cut disappoi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.