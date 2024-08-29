Open Menu

Britain Begin Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Title Defence With Win

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Aaron Phipps scored 25 tries as Great Britain started the defence of their Paralympics wheelchair rugby title with a statement 58-55 opening victory over world champions Australia on Thursday in Paris.

Phipps was a crucial part of the Tokyo Paralympics success and made vital contributions at the end of the first and second quarters as Britain started their Group B campaign in the sport nicknamed "murderball" strongly.

"It's an amazing start but nothing's happened yet," Phipps told AFP.

"Australia are a class act, we've battled with them for years.

"We still have to remember this is the start, so it's start as you mean to go on.

"

Australia are now likely to fight with hosts France and Denmark, who play later on Thursday, for a place in the semi-finals.

"GB played unreal," Australia's Ryley Batt said.

"The difference was the last goals. Out of the four quarters, you score last goals, Great Britain got three of them, we got one, and Great Britain won by three points," he added.

Phipps opened the scoring 15 seconds after the tip-off at the Champs de Mars arena, a venue in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower and which will also host para judo.

