Britain Begin Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Title Defence With Win
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Aaron Phipps scored 25 tries as Great Britain started the defence of their Paralympics wheelchair rugby title with a statement 58-55 opening victory over world champions Australia on Thursday in Paris.
Phipps was a crucial part of the Tokyo Paralympics success and made vital contributions at the end of the first and second quarters as Britain started their Group B campaign in the sport nicknamed "murderball" strongly.
"It's an amazing start but nothing's happened yet," Phipps told AFP.
"Australia are a class act, we've battled with them for years.
"We still have to remember this is the start, so it's start as you mean to go on.
"
Australia are now likely to fight with hosts France and Denmark, who play later on Thursday, for a place in the semi-finals.
"GB played unreal," Australia's Ryley Batt said.
"The difference was the last goals. Out of the four quarters, you score last goals, Great Britain got three of them, we got one, and Great Britain won by three points," he added.
Phipps opened the scoring 15 seconds after the tip-off at the Champs de Mars arena, a venue in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower and which will also host para judo.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan2 minutes ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches2 minutes ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt2 minutes ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop3 minutes ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics12 minutes ago
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu43 minutes ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran1 hour ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors1 hour ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches1 hour ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years1 hour ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,0001 hour ago
-
Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt spokesperson1 hour ago