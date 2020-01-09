UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Eyes Piecemeal Post-Brexit Deal With EU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Britain eyes piecemeal post-Brexit deal with EU

Britain said on Wednesday it could seek a piecemeal post-Brexit deal with the European Union that leaves some issues unresolved but still lets it break free from the bloc at the end of the year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Britain said on Wednesday it could seek a piecemeal post-Brexit deal with the European Union that leaves some issues unresolved but still lets it break free from the bloc at the end of the year.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered the message to Ursula von der Leyen in their first meeting in her capacity as European Commission president -- and with Britain's formal departure just three weeks away.

Both sides are eager to move on from the tumult and acrimony that followed Britain's decision in a 2016 referendum to end its decades-long membership of the bloc.

Johnson secured a comfortable majority in parliament in a December election and is virtually assured that his divorce deal with Brussels will finally be approved by January 31.

But that leaves just 11 months until the end of 2020 for the sides to agree a new economic partnership covering everything from trade to data protection policies.

Britain will keep following EU rules and paying its membership fees during the transition talks.

Johnson has until July 1 to ask Brussels for a one- or two-year delay. His office stressed again on Wednesday that "there will be no extension".

"We are very clear we want to get on in terms of negotiating a deal," a Downing Street spokesman told reporters.

"So maybe the approach of nothing is agreed until everything is agreed which characterised previous negotiations is not an approach that we are interested in taking." - Trade-offs - Von der Leyen warned Johnson ahead of their meeting that Britain risked losing open access to the European market -- the world's largest and Britain's most important for trade -- without compromises.

"With every choice comes a consequence. With every decision comes a trade-off," she said in a keynote speech at the London School of Economics.

"It is basically impossible to negotiate all I have been mentioning. Therefore, we will have to prioritise, as long as we face that deadline of end of 2020." The European Union has never reached a trade deal with any of its partners in just 11 months.

The bloc's agreements with Canada and Singapore -- two models Britain has considered in the past -- took around nine years.

But Johnson is eager to brandish his Brexit credentials and reap what he considers to be the benefits of independence from Brussels.

These include much more leeway in negotiating free trade agreements with the United States and growing countries in Asia down the line.

London's booming financial district would also be free from outside oversight that outgoing Bank of England head Mark Carney warned on Wednesday could "tie our hands".

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency until July, when Germany takes over, said both sides needed to be "realistic" about what can be achieved because of the time constraints.

"That means not to put on to the plate too many dossiers which we may not be able to deal with in the end of the time," he told a news conference in Zagreb but said it was too early to say if more time would be required.

Trade and fishing would be core issues, he said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Parliament Canada European Union Divorce Bank Germany Brussels London Zagreb Singapore Independence United States Brexit January May July December 2016 2020 Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Humanitarian Corridor Opened in Deir ez-Zor Provin ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss North Kor ..

2 minutes ago

One day trip to Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 11

2 minutes ago

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

16 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

10 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.