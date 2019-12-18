Britain eyes stress tests for banks on climate risks

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):

The BoE, whose outgoing governor Mark Carney will from January become the United Nations' special envoy on climate action and finance, has published a discussion paper on what it has termed the 2021 Biennial Exploratory Scenario exercise.

"The objective of the BES is to test the resilience of the largest banks and insurers to the physical and transition risks associated with different possible climate scenarios, and the financial system's exposure more broadly to climate-related risk," the central bank said in a statement.

Carney said "the BES is a pioneering exercise, which builds on the considerable progress in addressing climate-related risks that has already been made by firms, central banks and regulators".

Carney said "climate change will affect the value of virtually every financial asset", adding that "the BES will help ensure the core of our financial system is resilient to those changes".

The BoE's consultation runs until March 18.

"The final BES framework will be published in the second half of 2020 and the results of the exercise will be published in 2021," it added.

A key feature of BES will be to test the resilience of the UK's financial system against three climate scenarios.

"These range from taking early, late and no additional policy action to meet global climate goals," the statement said.

The BoE noted that it plans aggregate results of the financial sector's resilience to climate-related risk, rather than detailing the stress-test outcomes of individual banks and insurance groups.

The announcement comes after a major climate summit wrapped up in Madrid on Sunday with a compromise deal that left little to show, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to lament a "lost opportunity" to act.

Almost a fortnight of COP25 talks, where Carney was also a speaker, simply squeezed out hard-earned compromises from countries over a global warming battle plan that fell well short of what science says is needed to tackle the climate crisis.