Britain Faces Major Brexit Challenges After Last-minute Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:24 AM

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-minute deal

Britain is set for a new chapter Friday after securing a hard-fought post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as EU envoys gave the accord, reached only after months of tortuous negotiations, a sober welcome

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain is set for a new chapter Friday after securing a hard-fought post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as EU envoys gave the accord, reached only after months of tortuous negotiations, a sober welcome.

"There was no great joy because a divorce is not really good news," one EU diplomat told AFP.

Member state envoys to the EU were "sober enough" in their response, the diplomat said, and the text -- all 1,200 pages and in English -- "will now be examined to make sure there are no hidden details which could cause a problem".

The envoys are expected to meet again on Monday to get the ratification process started, the diplomat added.

As for Britain, the accord means the country will now not tumble off a trade "cliff-edge" come January 1, avoiding a mountain of harmful tariffs and quotas.

But major changes are inevitable as London definitively quits the EU single market and free movement with the bloc comes to an end after nearly half a century of integration.

"We shouldn't underestimate the economic shock Britain will experience," another European diplomat told AFP.

Britain has been in a standstill transition period still subject to the bloc's rules since formally leaving the EU on January 31.

Standing in front of a Downing Street Christmas tree in a video message late Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vaunted the hundreds of pages of text as "a "good deal for the whole of Europe" and a "present" for Britain.

The address was "a victory speech", Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, told AFP.

"Boris Johnson was elected Prime minister to get Brexit done, he has now definitively got Brexit done," Menon said.

Johnson has come under fierce criticism for his management of the country's coronavirus outbreak, which has so far left almost 70,000 dead, the heaviest toll in Europe.

In recent days, thousands of trucks have been backed up at Channel ports, after France and other European partners blocked crossings over rising cases of a new virus variant believed to spread faster.

With ferry and tunnel crossings unusually staying open on Christmas Day and British soldiers carrying out virus tests, there were signs of the logjam clearing on Friday.

Some had pointed out that the transport chaos, which raised fears of shortages of fresh produce, could be a glimpse of what awaited the country if it crashed out of the EU single market without a deal.

