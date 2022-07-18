Britain, France face hottest day as Europe fires rage

Britain and France went on heatwave alert on Monday facing record temperatures as southwest Europe wilted under a scorching sun and ferocious wildfires devoured more forests

Forecasters in Britain warned of havoc in a country unprepared for the onslaught of extreme heat that authorities said was putting lives at risk.

The mercury was set to rise to 38 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in London Monday -- not far below Britain's all-time record of 38.7C -- and could breach the 40C mark for the first time by Tuesday, meteorologists said.

Scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather.

Across the Channel firefighters failed to contain two massive fires in France's southwest that have created apocalyptic scenes of destruction.

For six days, armies of firefighters and a fleet of waterbombing aircraft have struggled against blazes that have mobilised much of France's entire firefighting capacity.

Forecasters have put 15 French departments on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures, including in the western Brittany region where the Atlantic coastal city of Brest was expected to hit 40 Celsius Monday, nearly twice its usual July temperature average.

By early afternoon, Brest had already beaten its all-time record of 35.2 C set in 1949.

The European heatwave, spreading north, is the second to engulf parts of the southwest of the continent within only weeks.