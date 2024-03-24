London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) After weeks of wild speculation, British people on Saturday digested the shock news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer, many praising her courage.

Others criticised the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

Catherine revealed the news in a highly personal video released Friday, just weeks after King Charles III said he too is battling cancer.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with two of its most senior members simultaneously fighting serious illness.

Charles -- 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements -- led tributes to his "beloved daughter-in-law".

The ailing 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in "her courage in speaking as she did".

Following other warm words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers hailed the courage of the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, heir to the throne.

"Kate, you are not alone" read the front of The Sun. The tabloid said it was "hugely comforting" to hear Kate say she was getting stronger.

"Perhaps the world will now appreciate why so much secrecy surrounded her surgery in January," it added.

The Daily Mail tabloid denounced the "social media trolls who have been peddling disgusting conspiracy theories to explain her absence from public life."