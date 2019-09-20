Britain jails Polish teen on terror charges

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :A UK court on Friday jailed for four years on terrorism charges a Polish neo-Nazi who amassed guides on making bombs and setting off attacks, the London police said Friday.

Counter-terror officers detained the 18-year-old, identified as Jacek Tchorzewski, at a London airport before he could board a flight for Poland in February, the Metropolitan Police said.

He had downloaded material on his phone "which praised Hitler, neo-Nazism and Satanism. The documents featured anti-Semitic sentiments and even called for genocide." "The guides Tchorzewski had collected would provide someone, with the right materials, sufficient guidance to make viable explosives and firearms, capable of causing death or serious injury.

" Tchorzewski, who pleaded guilty to ten terror offences in June, was living on the eastern outskirts of the English university city of Oxford, the police said, without specifying how long he had resided in the UK.

He was also shown to be an associate of another Polish national who had been convicted of terrorism offences months earlier.

The police statement said the case "clearly demonstrates that (travel hubs in eastern England) are a hostile environment for extremists seeking travel."