Britain Kicks Off Election Battle Over Brexit

Britain's political leaders tested their election pitches on Wednesday after parliament backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for a pre-Christmas poll aimed at breaking the lengthy Brexit deadlock

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's political leaders tested their election pitches on Wednesday after parliament backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for a pre-Christmas poll aimed at breaking the lengthy Brexit deadlock.

Lawmakers late Tuesday put aside their disputes and overwhelmingly supported Johnson's call for a snap general election on December 12.

The decision came two days before Britain was due to leave the European Union after 46 years and a few hours after Brussels granted London more time to secure parliamentary backing.

Parliament now has up to January 31 to lend their support to Johnson's divorce deal so that Britain can move past its biggest political crises since World War II.

But European Council chief Donald Tusk has warned the bloc's other 27 members may not grant Britain more time -- similar words to those issued before the last extension in April.

